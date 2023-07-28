Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond

Officers found a critically injured man on the street, nearby car fire 10 minutes later

A shooting in Richmond, B.C. has left one man dead, and police are investigating whether a nearby car fire is related to the case.

Richmond RCMP were called to Milner Road at Blundell Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a critically injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, authorities discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames several blocks away on Blundell Road.

Police are working to determine if the vehicle is associated with the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken control of the case, and is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to please contact police.

READ ALSO: ZYTARUK: Surrey’s fatal shootings resemble a movie loop

HomicideShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 18 more properties to evacuate immediate due to wildfire outside Kamloops
Next story
Lightning ignites new fire north of 2,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake blaze

Just Posted

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
A decade after spill, judge scheduled to hear Lemon Creek class action

RCMP were able to rescue Three-Legs, a beloved member of the ʔaq’am community, from the fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP rescue dog from fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
UPDATE: Man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival was crew member

Arrow Lakes Reservoir. Photo: BCHydro.com
Below average levels forecasted for Arrow Lakes Reservoir this summer