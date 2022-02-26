RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

