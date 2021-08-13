RCMP investigating shooting in Nelson

Multiple shots were fired on the 1400 block of Ash Street in Nelson, striking a residence numerous times at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

RCMP officers, assisted by the Nelson Police Department, entered the house and found it unoccupied, according to a Nelson RCMP news release.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence, and are trying to determine what types of firearms were used in this incident, said Corporal Derek Pitt of the Nelson RCMP.

Several different calibres of spent casing have been seized, and investigators will try and determine if these have been used in other crimes.

In addition to this incident, another residence rented by the same tenant on Highway 3A was found to have suffered a small amount of damage from incendiary devices, according to the news release. Police believe these incidents are linked and targeted, and that the homemade devices were thrown at the residence.

The resident of both houses has been contacted by investigators and has been co-operating with the investigation.

The Nelson RCMP are asking anyone with information on either of these investigations to please contact them at 250-352-2156.

Crime