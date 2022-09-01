RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook

Sheldon Hunter wanted by police, recently found not guilty in 2010 double-murder outside Cranbrook

A suspect who was recently found not guilty of murder charges has been identified in a recent shooting in Cranbrook and is considered armed and dangerous, according to RCMP.

Police are looking for Sheldon Hunter, who is wanted after a man was shot during an altercation on Saturday evening (Aug. 27) prompting a heavy police response along the highway strip running through town.

The victim suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was flown to another jurisdiction for treatment.

Police describe Hunter as a 33-year-old Indigenous man, standing at six feet and 154 pounds with a slender build and short, black straight hair.

Police are asking anyone who sees Hunter, or knows where he may be to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Hunter was one of two men recently found not guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane, an innocent couple at a house outside Cranbrook in 2010. According to the Crown’s case, the two accused were allegedly targeting a rival gang member who had previously lived in the same home.

Though the murders occurred in 2010, Hunter, along with Colin Correia, were arrested in Alberta in 2018.

The formal trial lasted 150 days, beginning in March 2020 before ending with the judge’s decision in April 2022.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has filed a provisional notice of appeal as it reviews the judge’s ruling.