(File)

(File)

RCMP dealing with ‘armed and barricaded’ individual in Creston, public asked to avoid the area

Police incident is ongoing on Canyon Lister Road

Creston RCMP are asking the public to avoid Canyon Lister Road while they are dealing with an “armed and barricaded” individual in the area.

In a Wednesday (Aug. 11) press release, RCMP said they were called to a home on Canyon Lister Road just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Staff. Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said that a crisis negotiator and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team are trying to make contact with the individual.

“There are road closures currently in place on Canyon Lister Road and we are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved,” Shoihet added.

The public is also being asked to avoid taking photos or reporting police locations to not jeopardize their safety.

Police

Previous story
Man arrested after child, 7, abducted from Victoria-area summer camp
Next story
‘At this point, we don’t have a choice’: Kelowna restaurants, pubs react to latest health measures

Just Posted

(File)
RCMP dealing with ‘armed and barricaded’ individual in Creston, public asked to avoid the area

Dr. Nicholas Sparrow with the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) vehicle. Photo: KERPA
Kootenay emergency response organization awarded first special operations accreditation in Canada

Castlegar country musician Lisa Nicole is releasing a new album. Photo: Suzanne Sagmeister
Castlegar’s Lisa Nicole launching new country album

Kelly Mehrer as Inspector Bungler and Peter Wishlow as dinner theatre manager Nick Quartermaine in a rehearsal for Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine. (Photo by Brian Lawrence)
Creston’s Footlighters hosts first-ever membership drive