UPDATED: RCMP confirm one death in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

Updated information from the RCMP confirm that one person was killed Wednesday, just south of Cranbrook in a collision involving a boat trailer and a motorcycle, according to RCMP.

Another sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle with two riders collided with a pickup towing a boat-trailer.

Cranbrook RCMP, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fatal collision south of Cranbrook Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

The accident happened on Highway 3/95 at Monroe Lake Road, about 20 kilometres south of Cranbrook.

An RCMP release says that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 17, 2019, an east-bound pickup towing a boat-trailer combination turned left in front of a west-bound motorcycle with two occupants. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the boat-trailer combination. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 47-year -[old woman from Alberta, died at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Alberta, survived the collision and is in hospital with serious injuries. As of press time his prognosis was not known.

Hwy 3/95 was closed in both directions while police investigated the cause of this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.