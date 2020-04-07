Meet Roméo — one of the eight foals named from the Name the Foal contest in 2019. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

The RCMP is holding a contest to lighten things up during dark times, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s national police force has welcomed new foals born at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario, and these new additions are special – they may grow up to become Musical Ride horses.

The RCMP is asking for your help in naming up to 10 of their adorable foals. The contest began on April 3, so get your imagination ready for action.

Once the contest goes live you’ll be able to submit your entries online or by mail (details coming soon on Facebook).

To qualify, entries must meet the following criteria:

  • Participants must be 14 years old or younger;
  • Only one entry per child will be eligible;
  • Contestants must live in Canada;
  • Online entries must be received no later than April 30
  • Mail entries must be postmarked on or before April 30
READ MORE: VIDEO: KLO middle school teachers shoot video to show support for students at home

In February, mounties were looking to children across the country to help name 13 German shepherd puppies who will one-day serve as police dogs for the RCMP, as part of the force’s annual Name the Puppy contest.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

Winning names for the foals contest will be chosen by the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch. Up to 10 winners will be selected from across Canada.

Contest winners will be announced in May, along with the winning names, on the RCMP social media and website. Winners will receive some great RCMP prizes.

RCMP

