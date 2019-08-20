RCMP attend a wedding celebration to arrest wedding crasher

Creston RCMP responded to 87 calls for assistance from Aug. 13 – Aug. 19, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

August 13

• Police responded to a report of cows walking on Highway 21.

• Police received numerous reports of unknown people attending residences and knocking on doors. No criminal activity was noted.

• Police responded to a report of damage to plant hangers and a signpost.

• A report of a dog bite was referred to bylaw services.

August 14

• Police intervened in a family dispute stemming from an illness.

• Police received a report of harassing communications between estranged family members.

• Police responded to a report of mischief in the form of damage to a phone.

August 15

• Police attended to a report of damage to a picnic table in Erickson. Someone set the table on fire. Attending police extinguished the table.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious people sleeping in a vehicle in Creston.

• A caller who reported a fraud regarding payment for no services was told this is a civil matter.

• Police began an investigation into repeated shoplifting at a local business.

• Police looked into a threatening note left for a camper in Crawford Bay.

August 16

• Police attended to a possible fight near the Goat River. No combatants were found.

• A report of a dog attacking another dog in Wynndel was referred to Regional District of Central Kootenay.

• Report of a boat floating free on Kootenay Lake.

August 17

• Police responded to a fight at a local business involving alcohol and jealousy.

• Police responded to a report of threats made to a customer by a local business owner.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle not stopping at a watercraft inspection station.

• Police responded to a report of a window broken at a church in Creston.

• Police assisted B.C. conservation officers with an injured deer.

August 18

• Police assisted a local business owner with securing a building after he thought people may have entered illegally. No intruders found.

• Police attended a wedding celebration to arrest a wedding crasher that became violent.

• Police were called to assist Emergency Health Services with an elderly patient who was aggressive.

• Police responded to a report of a fight at a parking lot of a Creston business. The fight turned out to be consensual.

August 19

• Police received a report of harassing texts from a relative of an ex-partner.

• Police received a report of neighbours in Wynndel being rude by using disparaging language within earshot.

• Police received a report of a vehicle taken without consent in Lister after an intoxicated friend threatened to beat the owner up if he didn’t give him the car.

• Police received a report of a theft of a licence plate in Crawford Bay.

