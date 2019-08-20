(RCMP car. Black Press file)

RCMP attend a wedding celebration to arrest wedding crasher

Creston RCMP responded to 87 calls for assistance from Aug. 13 – Aug. 19, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

August 13

• Police responded to a report of cows walking on Highway 21.

• Police received numerous reports of unknown people attending residences and knocking on doors. No criminal activity was noted.

• Police responded to a report of damage to plant hangers and a signpost.

• A report of a dog bite was referred to bylaw services.

August 14

• Police intervened in a family dispute stemming from an illness.

• Police received a report of harassing communications between estranged family members.

• Police responded to a report of mischief in the form of damage to a phone.

August 15

• Police attended to a report of damage to a picnic table in Erickson. Someone set the table on fire. Attending police extinguished the table.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious people sleeping in a vehicle in Creston.

A caller who reported a fraud regarding payment for no services was told this is a civil matter.

• Police began an investigation into repeated shoplifting at a local business.

• Police looked into a threatening note left for a camper in Crawford Bay.

August 16

• Police attended to a possible fight near the Goat River. No combatants were found.

• A report of a dog attacking another dog in Wynndel was referred to Regional District of Central Kootenay.

• Report of a boat floating free on Kootenay Lake.

August 17

• Police responded to a fight at a local business involving alcohol and jealousy.

• Police responded to a report of threats made to a customer by a local business owner.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle not stopping at a watercraft inspection station.

• Police responded to a report of a window broken at a church in Creston.

• Police assisted B.C. conservation officers with an injured deer.

August 18

• Police assisted a local business owner with securing a building after he thought people may have entered illegally. No intruders found.

• Police attended a wedding celebration to arrest a wedding crasher that became violent.

• Police were called to assist Emergency Health Services with an elderly patient who was aggressive.

• Police responded to a report of a fight at a parking lot of a Creston business. The fight turned out to be consensual.

August 19

• Police received a report of harassing texts from a relative of an ex-partner.

• Police received a report of neighbours in Wynndel being rude by using disparaging language within earshot.

• Police received a report of a vehicle taken without consent in Lister after an intoxicated friend threatened to beat the owner up if he didn’t give him the car.

• Police received a report of a theft of a licence plate in Crawford Bay.

ALSO READ: Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station
Next story
Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Just Posted

KES hosts the Encore program for people aged 55 and up

Encore is an exciting and innovative program offered by Kootenay Employment Services.… Continue reading

UPDATED: MV Balfour ferry returns to service

The 65-year-old ferry had been out of action for a month

RCMP attend a wedding celebration to arrest wedding crasher

Creston RCMP responded to 87 calls for assistance from Aug. 13 -… Continue reading

Rossland council urges minister to kill Jumbo Glacier Resort project

Mayor writes letter panning ski resort on environmental, legal, and economic grounds

Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from Aug 12 – 19… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the theft of a yellow 2002 Subaru… Continue reading

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Most Read