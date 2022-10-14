Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

British Columbia should be well into its rainy season, but instead persistent hot and dry weather has created drought conditions. Here are some of the numbers connected with the drought:

Recorded rainfall between July and Oct. 14, compared with average rainfall:

Vancouver: Current 16 mm. Average 165 mm

Victoria: Current 2 mm. Average 100 mm

Abbotsford: Current 10 mm. Average 222 mm

Chilliwack: Current 8 mm. Average 245 mm

Drought levels

The B.C. government ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating being the most severe with adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values being almost certain.

5: All regions of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland, Fort Nelson, north, south and east Peace regions.

4: Central Coast, Haida Gwaii, eastern Pacific Range and Kettle.

Wildfires

199: wildfires still burning in B.C.

9: new wildfires sparked since Wednesday.

21.1: The percentage of wildfires that remain out of control.

Temperatures:

More than 150 maximum daytime temperature records were broken across British Columbia in September.

21.6 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Victoria, 7 C above seasonal average.

22 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Dawson Creek, 12 C above seasonal average.

— The Canadian Press

Climate changeWeather

Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

Just Posted

The grand opening of the Creston Emergency Services Building was held on Sept. 23. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town releases finalized budget for Creston Emergency Services Building

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Municipal election candidates attended the forum on Oct. 4 to discuss questions submitted by voters. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston hosts all-candidates forum ahead of municipal election

School District 8 says Allan Gribbin has cost it over $46,000 in legal expenses. (Black Press file) School District 8 trustee Allan Gribbin. (Black Press file)
SD8 releases legal expenses of trustee seeking re-election