Quilt of Valour presented to Creston veteran

A Creston veteran has been honoured for his 39 years of military service with a Quilt of Valour.

Quilts of Valour, a nation-wide charity, presents thousands of quilts to veterans with injuries both visible and invisible. Each blanket is handmade with love by volunteers across Canada.

Gordon Johnson, an 83-year-old retired chief warrant officer, was presented with his own quilt on Friday, Oct. 28 outside of the Creston Legion.

“It is hoped you will use it and feel the hugs that were stitched into it when you need them the most,” said Cindy Postnikoff, regional representative for the Kootenays, Quilts of Valour. “Although we cannot know the depth of your sacrifices, we acknowledge there were some. We want you to know we have the utmost respect for your 39 years of honourable and faithful service, and it will not be forgotten.”

In 1955, Johnson enrolled at the young age of 16 for training at the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (RCEME) as a soldier apprentice in Kingston, Ont.

Tours of service took him to Germany, where he was during the time of Honest John, which was Canada’s first surface-to-surface rocket and land-based tactical nuclear system. Its mission was to use nuclear capabilities to prevent the Canadian Army from being overrun, if conventional weapons failed to contain Soviet forces in the event of an attack.

Other international postings for Johnson included maintenance positions in Cyprus and Egypt for the United Nations.

Back home in Canada, he trained vehicle technicians and was involved in construction projects in B.C. and Alberta.

In Ontario, he spent time as an instructor at the RCEME School and moved on to other training and supervisor positions. He was later selected as regimental sergeant major for RCEME and held that position until another posting took him to CFB Edmonton.

On receiving his quilt, Johnson said it was “an unexpected honour”.

“I’m very thankful to everyone who was able to be here and share this moment,” he said. “It is very special.”

For more information on the program, visit quiltsofvalour.ca.

Gordon Johnson wrapped in his new Quilt of Valour with his wife of 51 years, Joyce. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Cindy Postnikoff, regional representative for the Kootenays, presented Gordon Johnson with a Quilt of Valour. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Cindy Postnikoff, regional representative for the Kootenays, shows off the beautiful quilt to Gordon Johnson and his wife, Joyce. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

