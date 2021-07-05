Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

