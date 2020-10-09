Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

A sunny drive in the North Shuswap came to an abrupt halt for Kristen Josey when she witnessed a young dog fall from the back of the truck ahead and land on the roadside.

The incident occurred on Squilax-Anglemont Road near Celista at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In a post shared with multiple Facebook groups, Josey explained the puppy rolled down an embankment as the eastbound truck continued on its way.

“We luckily saw this happen and pulled over immediately; the puppy was unable to walk and yelping,” commented Josey.

Josey said puppy was taken to a vet in Salmon Arm where it was confirmed its rear knee was broken. In a subsequent post made on Thursday, Oct. 8, Josey explained the BC SPCA had taken over the pup’s care.

BC SPCA Shuswap Banch manager Victoria Olynik said the dog, a five-month old border collie named Nelson, underwent emergency surgery. Due to the severity of Nelson’s injury, one of his hind legs had to be amputated.

“Unfortunately, his leg was too badly injured to be saved, but he is getting wonderful care and we are hopeful that he will recover well,” said Olynik in Friday, Oct. 9 release. “He is such a sweet, affectionate boy.”

Olynik said Nelson is a a bit bewildered after everything he has been through, but he should be able to go on to live a happy and playful life.

Olynik said Nelson was surrendered to the SPCA’s care by his owner, who is not able to look after him. She added Nelson is now receiving around-the-clock care in an SPCA foster home.

A BC SPCA investigation into the case is ongoing and charges may be recommended.

“This case highlights how incredibly dangerous it is to travel with dogs unsecured in the back of trucks,” said Olynik. “The kind of suffering that Nelson has been subjected to is completely preventable.”

The SPCA’s cost of care for Nelson is expected to be approximately $2,000, and Olynik asks that anyone who might be able to donate to help Nelson and other animals in need of medical attention can do so through the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

Josey was quick to become attached to the Nelson during their time together. She was grateful for the support they received from the public while she was attempting to locate Nelson’s owner, and said she is considering adopting the puppy herself.

“We are hoping to, we want to make an informed decision on care first, find out how he may be with other animals,” said Josey.

