Provincial grants announced for environment and public safety in Nelson-Creston

The Kokanee Creek Nature Centre is one of the recipients in a program of provincial grants from the B.C. government. Shown here is the viewing platform at the salmon spawning viewing platform at the park. Photo Submitted

A number of local organizations have received funds from the province’s gaming grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a news release said the grants amount to $354,200.

The following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety:

Kaslo Search and Rescue: $20,000

Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association: $9,500

Nelson Search and Rescue Society: $67,300

Nelson Cycling Club Society: $60,000

“Protecting the environment and keeping people safe are among our top priorities as a government, and we know community organizations are essential partners in this delivery,” Anderson said.

“That’s why we are providing these grants to some of our outstanding local organizations so they can continue the important work they do.”

The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:

Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society: $33,000

Wildsight Creston Valley Branch: $8,400

Creston Community Seed Bank Society: $2,500

Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society: $16,500

Kootenay Native Plant Society: $13,000

Living Lakes Canada Society: $25,000

Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society: $4,000

Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society: $35,000

West Kootenay Community EcoSociety: $60,000

More than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs will support 281 non-profit organizations across B.C.