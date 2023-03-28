Provincial grants announced for environment and public safety in Nelson-Creston

A number of local organizations have received funds from the province’s gaming grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.
Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a news release said the grants amount to $354,200.
The following community organizations are receiving funding for public safety work, which can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety:
Kaslo Search and Rescue: $20,000
Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association: $9,500
Nelson Search and Rescue Society: $67,300
Nelson Cycling Club Society: $60,000
“Protecting the environment and keeping people safe are among our top priorities as a government, and we know community organizations are essential partners in this delivery,” Anderson said.
“That’s why we are providing these grants to some of our outstanding local organizations so they can continue the important work they do.”
The following local organizations are receiving funding for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs:
Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society: $33,000
Wildsight Creston Valley Branch: $8,400
Creston Community Seed Bank Society: $2,500
Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society: $16,500
Kootenay Native Plant Society: $13,000
Living Lakes Canada Society: $25,000
Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society: $4,000
Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society: $35,000
West Kootenay Community EcoSociety: $60,000
More than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs will support 281 non-profit organizations across B.C.