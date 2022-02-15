The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia is B.C’s “integrated anti-gang police agency.” Photo: Trail Times

Provincial anti-gang force executes search warrant in Trail

Tuesday morning, the Times received calls from locals that a 10-vehicle “SWAT” team was in town

The Trail Times received several tips this morning that a 10-vehicle “SWAT” team was in town.

Donned in black police gear and driving black armoured vehicles, the unit was spotted in a vacant area of Rivervale at the crack of dawn. Later, a person called the newspaper to let us know the vehicles were seen in West Trail heading in the direction of Nelson Avenue.

The Trail Times contacted the Southeast District RCMP and received some information just before 11 a.m.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) has, with the assistance and support from police partners in Trail, executed a search warrant as part of an active and ongoing investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny replied via email. “As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we have nothing further to share at this time.”

About CFSEU-BC

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia is B.C’s (CFSEU-BC) “integrated anti-gang police agency.”

CFSEU-BC is the largest integrated police program in Canada, made up of members from every police department in B.C., including the RCMP, and are the third largest police “force” in the province with over 400 officers.

CFSEU-BC is headquartered in Metro Vancouver, based out of the RCMP “E” Division Headquarters.

Through coordinated efforts in all its offices, CFSEU-BC is fully and successfully represented through the province.


