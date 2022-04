Province introduces amendments that will force politicians charged with crimes to take leave

As Surrey mayor Doug McCallum awaits his next court date to deal with his public mischief charge, the province has introduced legislative amendments that will force an elected official to take paid leave when charged with a criminal offence.

But the Ministry of Municipal Affairs confirmed with the Now-Leader that the proposed amendments will not be retroactive, meaning it wouldn’t affect Surrey’s mayor.

“These changes are what municipal leaders have been calling for. These changes are what the public expects and these are changes we seek to implement,” said Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs, when introducing the bill on Thursday (April 7).

It received first reading that morning. Cullen made a motion for second reading at the next sitting, which passed.

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis said this legislation is “absolutely needed.”

“I think when somebody is charged with a criminal offence — they’re not guilty but they’ve been charged — and I think they should step aside, and certainly be paid, but should be on leave. I would also say, if they have appointments, things like a police board that should also be handled in the same manner.”

Annis added the legislation is “way overdue.”

In a release, Cullen said these new tools would help to maintain public confidence in instances where an elected official is charged or convicted of a criminal offence.

McCallum is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

A pre-trial conference is set for Monday (April 11) but the date for a trial, which is expected to run five days, will not be scheduled until after the PTC is concluded. The pre-trial conference will not be open to the public.

Surrey taxpayers will foot the bill for McCallum’s defence team, as part of section seven of Bylaw 15912.

The province says the legislative changes will provide municipalities and regional districts in B.C. with two “separate but related” tools for circumstances where an elected official has been charged with or convicted of a criminal offence.

The first amendment makes a change to the existing disqualification rules to ensure that an elected official is disqualified at the time of conviction for an indictable offence, rather than at the time of sentencing. The second will require an elected official be put on mandatory paid leave when charged with a criminal offence until the criminal process is complete or the charges are resolved.

The province says the amendments respond to adopted resolutions of the Union of BC Municipalities as well as concerns raised by local governments.

“These changes improve the current legislation by requiring a leave of absence for local elected officials charged with a criminal offence and disqualifying those upon conviction of a criminal offence,” said Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, Union of BC Municipalities president. “Local governments have asked for changes to the legislation, and these amendments strike the right balance between fairness and good governance.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the City of Surrey for comment.

Surrey’s next civic election is on Oct. 15, in which McCallum is expected to run for a second consecutive term in office.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk



