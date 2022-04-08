Proof of vaccination no longer required at RDCK recreation centres

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has removed proof of vaccination requirements from its facilities. (File photo from RDCK)

As of April 8, the B.C. government has lifted the requirements for proof of vaccination to enter many public settings, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has followed suit.

Members of the public will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to access and use RDCK recreation facilities and services in Creston, Castlegar, and Nelson. Staff will continue to follow proof of vaccination and masking guidelines set by the RDCK management.

“The lifting of the proof of vaccination requirement is great news because it means that B.C.’s vaccination efforts and other protocols are making a difference to overall hospitalization rates,” said Joe Chirico, general manager of community services at the RDCK.

If it makes them feel more comfortable, visitors to recreation centres are still welcome to wear masks.

“With COVID-19 still circulating in our communities, people are encouraged to do what they need to do to protect their health,” said Chirico.

“Please respect each other’s level of comfort and personal decision to wear a mask if that’s the case.”

Staff at RDCK facilities will continue to implement protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible, including the continued use of barriers and physical distancing at customer service touch-points, focusing on providing a clean and healthy recreation environment, and making hand sanitizer readily accessible.

“Our team is committed to making recreation accessible, and providing safe and fun recreation options for all members of the communities we serve,” said Chirico.

Any questions or concerns on health and safety protocols can be directed to your local recreation facility. Contact information can be found at www.rdck.ca/recreation.

