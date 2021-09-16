Someone skipped breakfast in Princeton Monday, Sept. 13. MCG photo

Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Complainant told police country is ‘falling apart’

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday, Sept. 13, after he witnessed someone being turned away from a local restaurant under vaccine passport regulations.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted to register his outrage about the customer not receiving his breakfast.

Hughes said the caller blamed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

On a related issue, Princeton’s top Mountie said police will not respond to calls regarding how restaurants enforce the new passport rules, which came into effect on the same day.

“It’s not a police issue, that’s public health and we are not the regulatory agency.”

However, RCMP will act if a patron becomes unruly over passport enforcement, or any other issue.

“Causing a disturbance, for whatever reason, we attend and deal with the cause of the disturbance,” Hughes said.

He noted causing a disturbance can result in criminal charges.

RELATED: Poll: majority of Canadians favour vaccine passport for non-essential places

RELATED: Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval
Next story
China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Just Posted

The front steps of the Creston’s Town Hall were vandalized with red paint on Sept. 13. (Courtesy of Town of Creston)
Creston’s Town Hall vandalized with red paint

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays

X
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

Amanda Weber-Roy of BC Parks with Scott Jeffery of Nelson’s fire department in a forest in West Arm Provincial Park near Nelson that was cleared of dry wildfire fuel last year to create a shaded fuel break. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Parks creates shaded fuel breaks in forests next to Nelson