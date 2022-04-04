Witnesses reported a drone spying on children in Prince George. (Black Press file photo)

Prince George RCMP investigating reports of drone spying on children

Police say the drone even hovered outside a child’s bedroom

Prince George RCMP say they are investigating after residents reported a drone spying on children over the past month.

Witnesses told police a drone would fly over a backyard on Nation Crescent, and whenever an adult came into view, the drone would fly away. At one point, the drone hovered outside a child’s bedroom.

“This invasion of privacy is very concerning as whomever was operating the drone was doing so in a residential neighborhood where young children were targeted,” media relations office for the Prince George RCMP, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, said in a news release.

“We are encouraging anyone who has experienced a similar situation, where a drone has been flown near their residence with the purpose of observing them, to call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 to speak with police.”

All drones which weigh more than 250 grams must be registered with Transport Canada through the government of Canada’s website.

Residents can also report crimes through Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

