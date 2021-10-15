A message is seen on the window of the Sk’elep School of Excellence as the Canadian, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and B.C. flags are reflected in the window flying at half mast to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A message is seen on the window of the Sk’elep School of Excellence as the Canadian, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and B.C. flags are reflected in the window flying at half mast to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc in B.C. next week

Trip follows not responding to invitations to visit on National Day for Truth and Reconcilation

The Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit next Monday.

The Oct. 18 trip follows his apology to Chief Rosanne Casimir for not having responded to invitations to visit on Sept. 30, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Trudeau faced backlash for travelling to Tofino, B.C., on that day to spend some time with his family instead of appearing at any in-person events to honour residential school survivors.

He had attended an event on Parliament Hill the night before, and spoke to some residential school survivors by telephone on the actual day, but Trudeau said it was a “mistake” to travel.

The First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., announced in May that ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan revealed a similar finding of more than 700 unmarked graves a month later, as many across the country expressed grief and anger at the news.

Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc has said it’s not interested in apologies that don’t lead to real change, and called on the federal government to provide funding to help survivors and their families heal from the trauma caused by the residential school system.

“We require funding for a Tk’emlúps healing centre to support survivors and intergenerational survivors,” the First Nation said in an earlier statement.

Trudeau is expected to deliver remarks at Monday’s event, along with Casimir and Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

—Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Shooting for nothing but net with All Native Basketball Tournament return
Next story
Chilliwack parents discover gaps in health care as teenage son battles leukemia

Just Posted

Seven Save-On-Foods locations in the Kootenays raised $21,279 for Angel Flight East Kootenay, a volunteer medical transport service that takes regional patients to Kelowna. Pictured, left to right: Brent Bidston, Ted Murrell, Todd Weselake, Jon Stammers, Peter Burke and Dr. Shayne Soetaert.
Kootenay Save-On-Foods stores raise $21,279 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

The two white pines with flagging hold three blue heron nests almost 50 metres above the ground in the forest near Granite Pointe golf course. The logging in the background on golf course land extends to the base of the trees. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson golf club logs in protected heron nesting site

Selkirk College will begin construction next year on two new student housing buildings in Castlegar and Nelson. L-R: Selkirk College vice president of operations Kerry Clarke, Selkirk president Angus Graeme, Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff, Selkirk student Jace Lamoureax, Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: New Selkirk College student housing to be built in Castlegar, Nelson

The jury in the inquest into the death of Peter de Groot delivered its verdict at the Nelson courthouse on Oct. 13. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
RCMP crisis intervention improvements among de Groot inquest recommendations