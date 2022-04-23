Prescribed burn planned for up to 160 hectares in Trozzo Creek area

Smoke may be visible from Winlaw and Highway 6

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek in August, 2021. Photo: Joel Pelletier

Submitted by BC Wildfire Service

Smoke from a prescribed burn in the Trozzo Creek area may be visible from Winlaw and Highway 6 starting on April 24.

To help reduce wildfire threats, the BC Wildfire Service is supporting the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCo) in conducting a prescribed burn covering up to 162 hectares in the Trozzo Creek area.

A wildfire in August of 2021 burned about 6000 hectares in the Trozzo Creek area.

The burn site is around three kilometres northeast of Winlaw. Smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and be visible from Winlaw and surrounding communities; it may also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 6.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though light smoke may also linger in the following days.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels in the wildland urban interface.

Key goals of the burn include: mimicking naturally occurring ground fire, reducing accumulations of dead and combustible material, and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

Learn more about prescribed burning here.



