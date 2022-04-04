An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Deer Park this week. Photo: Betsy Kline

Prescribed burn planned for Deer Park area this week

Smoke may be visible from Deer Park, Renata, Castlegar, Edgewood and Highway 6

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be conducting an ecosystem restoration burn within one kilometre of Deer Park this week.

This prescribed burn will cover up to 450 hectares, over an ignition period of two to four days. Smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and be visible from Deer Park, Renata, Castlegar and Edgewood; it may also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 6.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions but could begin as early as Wednesday, Apr. 6.

BCWS says burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the days following the burn.

The purpose of the burn is to help restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions, address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands and reduce the risk of wildfires.

More information about prescribed burning can be found at ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j.

