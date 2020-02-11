John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

Premier John Horgan’s office in Langford was discovered vandalized with red paint Tuesday morning.

The paint was seen dripping down the side of the front entrance, above the main doors and on the ground in front of the office.

A sign reading, “Uphold UNDRIP” was glued onto one of the windows. UNDRIP stands for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Staff at the office wouldn’t comment, Black Press Media has reached out to Horgan.

In downtown Victoria, protesters began blocking all entrances to the legislature Tuesday, trying to prevent MLAs, staff and media from entering the building.

The protesters have repeated their demands since occupying the ceremonial entrance of the legislature. They are defying a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline from gas fields near Dawson Creek to a new liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

The project has been approved by the federal and provincial governments, as well as all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route, including the Wet’suwet’en. Protesters reject the courts and elected officials, calling the RCMP enforcement of the injunction an “invasion.”

– with files from Tom Fletcher

