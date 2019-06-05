From left, World War II veterans Fred Seeley, Bob Sear, George Chow, June Illet, Ken Brind, John Belsky, Franke Poole, and Rudi Hoenson have tea at Government House with Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, May 27, 2019. (B.C. government)

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

B.C. Premier John Horgan is making his second visit to Juno Beach to remember the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers at the D-Day invasion of occupied France in 1944.

“Years ago, during a family vacation to Europe, I found myself standing on Juno Beach in France,” Horgan wrote in a personal blog as the anniversary approached. “I pictured the blue water obscured by boats as thousands of soldiers stormed the shore under heavy gunfire. My eyes filled with tears.”

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau read an accounts of some of the veterans who landed at Normandy to launch the liberation of France, the Netherlands and ultimately Germany, where Adolf Hitler’s forces were defeated the following year.

RELATED: D-Day was an effort like none before or since

RELATED: Queen, world leaders honour D-Day veterans

B.C. veterans were invited to an anniversary reception at Government House in Victoria last week, where they were greeted by Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Among them was George Chow, who signed up at Victoria’s Bay Street Armoury two months before he turned 19, without telling his parents. Chow made the trip to Normandy to remember his experience at Juno Beach.

Another veteran honoured was Alice Adams of Victoria, a member of the Canadian Naval Intelligence Service who worked to intercept German naval messages. Also attending was Frank Poole, whose bomber was shot down in January, 1945. He spent two months in a prison camp before the liberation in April.

“As I stand on Juno Beach on June 6, I will proudly wear a pin that was given to me by the Canadian Scottish Regiment and I will carry a plaque, given to me by Legion Manor Victoria,” Horgan wrote. “This pin and plaque signify the stories that live inside Alice, Frank and George, and veterans just like them.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019
Next story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Just Posted

Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through… Continue reading

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance… Continue reading

Creston Wave find success at the first swim meets of the season

At their first swim meet of the season in Nelson, on May… Continue reading

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Murder in rural B.C. town is unsolved after five years

Thomas Feeney was found dead in his Rossland home on June 5, 2014

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read