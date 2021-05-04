Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)

Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

If you’re older than 16 and pregnant, you’re eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Announced Tuesday (March 5) by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children are now prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout.

“Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine – this includes people who are pregnant,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s.

Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

“By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities,” Henry said.

The vaccines have not been tested on pregnant people, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, clinical trials did not include child-bearing individuals.

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Center for Disease Control found no safety concerns associated with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given to women during their third trimester.

Henry said COVID antibodies produced as a result of vaccination pass into mother’s milk and could protect children from infection.

U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it's safe


