PPC Leader Bernier loses riding; Liberal’s Trudeau, Conservative’s O’Toole projected to win ridings

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau watches election results with wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, at Liberal headquarters in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, Rebecca O’Toole and children Jack and Mollie watch early election results at party election night head quarters Monday, September 20, 2021 in Oshawa, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu watch the election results come in on tv from a hotel in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier waits to speak during a rally held in Vegreville Alta., on Sunday September 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks to the media following the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The Canadian Press is projecting that People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has lost his bid to get elected in the Quebec riding of Beauce.

Bernier previously represented the riding south of Quebec City from 2006 to 2019.

He was a cabinet minister in the Conservative government of former prime minister Stephen Harper, where his portfolios included industry and foreign affairs.

He ran for the Conservative leadership in 2017, placing second to former leader Andrew Scheer.

He left the Conservative party in August 2018 to serve as an Independent MP and then launched the People’s Party of Canada the next month.

Meanwhile, Elections Canada is projecting that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won his Quebec riding of Papineau, while Conservative Leaders Erin O’Toole has come out on top in his Ontario riding of Durham.

Greens Leader Annamie Paul has lost her riding in Toronto Centre to the Liberals while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is projected to win his B.C. riding of Burnaby South.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Press is projecting that Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has been re-elected in the Quebec riding of Beloeil—Chambly.

Blanchet has represented the riding south of Montreal since he was elected in the 2019 federal election.

The Bloc are leading or elected in 29 ridings in Quebec.

Blanchet is hoping his party can ride a late wave of support after he bristled at a question about Quebec’s controversial secularism law, known as Bill 21, during the English-language leaders debate.

He has said he’s willing to work with a minority.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canada Election 2021