Police watchdog investigating Castlegar incident

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into a Castlegar incident. File photo

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating an incident that occurred in Castlegar on Saturday.

According to the IIO, an officer conducted a traffic stop of an electric scooter in the 1400-block of Columbia Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on June 12.

The female rider was noted to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest, and when the officer attempted to take the woman into custody, an interaction occurred.

“The woman sustained a potentially life-threatening injury that was reportedly self-inflicted,” said the IIO in a media release.

“The IIO will investigate to determine the cause of the woman’s injury and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the incident.”

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information of the incident to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

READ MORE: Old growth protesters block Castlegar’s main street for 24 hours



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarPoliceRCMP