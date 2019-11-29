Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Police are urging help from the public after the truck belonging to a missing Alberta man was found burned in Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, Calgary police said in a news release. He had told his family he was going to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.

On Monday, Pemberton RCMP were notified of a burned-out vehicle, a 2009 GMC Sierra with an Alberta license plate, located by a group of hikers in the area. Investigators believe the truck, bearing license plate BLL 1099, belonged to Iwaasa.

Iwaasa is described as 5’1” tall and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that is usually tired back and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton RCMP or Calgary Police, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

