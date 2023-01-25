Police searching for missing Nelson woman

Katherine Rivard was last seen 6-8 days ago

The Nelson Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Katherine Rivard.

In a news release, the police stated that Rivard is a Caucasian 39-year-old woman who is five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with short brownish grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

Rivard was last heard from approximately six-to-eight days ago.

The news release states that Rivard’s disappearance is “cause for concern in regards to her wellbeing.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.