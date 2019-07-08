Photo: Curtis Kreklau Surrey firefighters and police at “suspicious” house fire in Newton on Sunday that left two children critically injured and also injured a third person.

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Police say a house fire in Newton on Sunday morning that injured three people – leaving two children in critical condition – is considered to be “suspicious.”

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street.

Police have not released the children’s genders or ages.

“Surrey RCMP are currently working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause,” said Const. Richard Wright.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Surrey house fire sends 3 to hospital with ‘significant’ injuries


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash
Next story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Just Posted

Flood Mapping Study underway across the Regional District of Central Kootenay

This summer the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking region-wide… Continue reading

Censure of School Trustee Al Gribbin

At a closed meeting held on June 25 the board of School… Continue reading

UPDATE: Police comment on search for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read