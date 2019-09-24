Police respond to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener

Police received 60 calls for assistance from to Sept. 17 – 23, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.
September 17
• Police attended to a complaint of repeated thefts of recyclables from a residence. Police located the suspect who was advised to stop.
• Police responded to a report of a theft of pharmaceuticals from a local business.
• Police attended a local business to check on a person who was stating that he would harm himself.
• Police responded to a report of harassing communications over Facebook.
• Police responded to a report of a subject who was breaching release conditions.
• Police responded to a report of a “road rage” incident with a driver yelling at another. The suspect is known by police to have anger issues.
September 18
• Police responded to a report of threats involving a number of youth over social media stemming from an earlier altercation.
• Police responded to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener.
•A loud family disturbance was settled when the police attended. Alcohol may have been a factor.
September 19
• Police responded to a report of a fight between siblings.
• Police investigated a report of a missing person from Spokane, Wash. The missing person was located unharmed in Lake Louise.
• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver on Highway 3 east of Creston. Police patrols could not locate the suspect driver.
September 20
• Police responded to a report of suspicious people with flashlights in the forest near Creston. No criminal activity noted.
• Police attended to a report of an assault in which the victim was struck with a metal rod numerous times. The suspect was arrested and faces charges.
• Police were called to inter
vene in a family dispute involving property.
• Police intervened in a family dispute involving liquor consumption.
• Police responded to a report of youth threatening each other over social media.
• While on patrol police located three youth in Millennium Park shooting paintball guns at the washroom. The youths cleaned up the mess.
September 21
• Police responded to a report of loud noises coming from a residence in Creston.
• Police responded to a report of harassment by an ex partner.
• Police responded to a report of a loud party in Kitchener.
September 22
• Police responded to a report of inappropriate messages over the internet between an adult and a child. The suspect appeared to be in a foreign country.
• Police responded to a report of an assault during a family disturbance.
• Police responded to a report of youths entering a residence unlawfully and stealing a number of items.
September 23
• Report of unsafe firearm use in Wynndel.
• Report of damage to political advertising signs near Yahk.
• Police attended to a domestic disturbance of a loud argument in Wynndel.