Police respond to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener

Police received 60 calls for assistance from to Sept. 17 – 23, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

September 17

• Police attended to a complaint of repeated thefts of recyclables from a residence. Police located the suspect who was advised to stop.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of pharmaceuticals from a local business.

• Police attended a local business to check on a person who was stating that he would harm himself.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications over Facebook.

• Police responded to a report of a subject who was breaching release conditions.

• Police responded to a report of a “road rage” incident with a driver yelling at another. The suspect is known by police to have anger issues.

September 18

• Police responded to a report of threats involving a number of youth over social media stemming from an earlier altercation.

• Police responded to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener.

•A loud family disturbance was settled when the police attended. Alcohol may have been a factor.

September 19

• Police responded to a report of a fight between siblings.

• Police investigated a report of a missing person from Spokane, Wash. The missing person was located unharmed in Lake Louise.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver on Highway 3 east of Creston. Police patrols could not locate the suspect driver.

September 20

• Police responded to a report of suspicious people with flashlights in the forest near Creston. No criminal activity noted.

• Police attended to a report of an assault in which the victim was struck with a metal rod numerous times. The suspect was arrested and faces charges.

• Police were called to inter

vene in a family dispute involving property.

• Police intervened in a family dispute involving liquor consumption.

• Police responded to a report of youth threatening each other over social media.

• While on patrol police located three youth in Millennium Park shooting paintball guns at the washroom. The youths cleaned up the mess.

September 21

• Police responded to a report of loud noises coming from a residence in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of harassment by an ex partner.

• Police responded to a report of a loud party in Kitchener.

September 22

• Police responded to a report of inappropriate messages over the internet between an adult and a child. The suspect appeared to be in a foreign country.

• Police responded to a report of an assault during a family disturbance.

• Police responded to a report of youths entering a residence unlawfully and stealing a number of items.

September 23

• Report of unsafe firearm use in Wynndel.

• Report of damage to political advertising signs near Yahk.

• Police attended to a domestic disturbance of a loud argument in Wynndel.

