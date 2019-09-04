Police respond to a report of threats during a landlord-tenant dispute

Police received 84 calls for assistance from Aug. 27 – Sept. 3, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie on Wednesday.

August 27

• Police responded to a report of an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston. No entry was gained or items missing.

• Police responded to a structure fire on Goat River Road to secure residence and assist victims.

• Police responded to a neighbour dispute involving bright light bulbs disturbing a neighbour. Alcohol may have been a factor.

August 28

•Police responded to a report of a family argument that evolved into a physical altercation. Police investigation continuing.

• Police were called to investigate an allegation of robbery involving a firearm between acquaintances. Police continue in an attempt to validate the claim.

• Police were called to check on the well-being of an individual who did not show up for work as scheduled. Investigation revealed that the individual was found in another community somewhat intoxicated.

August 29

• Police responded to a report of a theft of cash and other belongings from a residence in Lister. Possibly related to an ex-partner.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of electronics from a residence in Creston. Further information was that the items went missing while the owner was incarcerated.

• Police responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a local business in which an argument erupted between employee and manager.

August 30

• Police responded to a report of mischief in Kitchener in which an unknown person opened the water system valve and drained the reservoir.

• Police responded to a report of illegal fireworks in Riondel.

August 31

• Police responded to call involving youth fighting that turned into property damage and threats.

• Police responded to a report of a wallet being stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Creston.

• Police investigated a report of a male yelling from a mountain top in Lister. The male had been yelling about sinners and the devil. When police arrived and located the male sleeping in a hammock, he advised that he sometimes goes places to yell. Police advised him that he was trespassing, and sent him on his way.

September 1

• Police were called to assist EHS with an irate relative of a patient.

• Police responded to a report of threats during a landlord/tenant dispute.

• Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision near Gray Creek. Minor injury to the rider.

September 2

• Police responded to a report of trespassing with an ATV in Erickson.

• Police were called to assist the Ministry of Children and Family Development to keep the peace at a residence.

September 3

• Police responded to a report of theft during a fundraiser.

• Police were called to attend a disturbance at a residence in Erickson

