Police respond to a report of threats during a landlord-tenant dispute

Police received 84 calls for assistance from Aug. 27 – Sept. 3, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie on Wednesday.

August 27

• Police responded to a report of an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston. No entry was gained or items missing.

• Police responded to a structure fire on Goat River Road to secure residence and assist victims.

• Police responded to a neighbour dispute involving bright light bulbs disturbing a neighbour. Alcohol may have been a factor.

August 28

•Police responded to a report of a family argument that evolved into a physical altercation. Police investigation continuing.

• Police were called to investigate an allegation of robbery involving a firearm between acquaintances. Police continue in an attempt to validate the claim.

• Police were called to check on the well-being of an individual who did not show up for work as scheduled. Investigation revealed that the individual was found in another community somewhat intoxicated.

August 29

• Police responded to a report of a theft of cash and other belongings from a residence in Lister. Possibly related to an ex-partner.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of electronics from a residence in Creston. Further information was that the items went missing while the owner was incarcerated.

• Police responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a local business in which an argument erupted between employee and manager.

August 30

• Police responded to a report of mischief in Kitchener in which an unknown person opened the water system valve and drained the reservoir.

• Police responded to a report of illegal fireworks in Riondel.

August 31

• Police responded to call involving youth fighting that turned into property damage and threats.

• Police responded to a report of a wallet being stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Creston.

• Police investigated a report of a male yelling from a mountain top in Lister. The male had been yelling about sinners and the devil. When police arrived and located the male sleeping in a hammock, he advised that he sometimes goes places to yell. Police advised him that he was trespassing, and sent him on his way.

September 1

• Police were called to assist EHS with an irate relative of a patient.

• Police responded to a report of threats during a landlord/tenant dispute.

• Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision near Gray Creek. Minor injury to the rider.

September 2

• Police responded to a report of trespassing with an ATV in Erickson.

• Police were called to assist the Ministry of Children and Family Development to keep the peace at a residence.

September 3

• Police responded to a report of theft during a fundraiser.

• Police were called to attend a disturbance at a residence in Erickson

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student
Next story
Federal appeals court approves six legal challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Police respond to a report of threats during a landlord-tenant dispute

Police received 84 calls for assistance from Aug. 27 - Sept. 3,… Continue reading

101st Creston Valley Fall Fair celebrates local agriculture

The Creston Valley Fall Fair will celebrate its 101st year Sept. 5-7… Continue reading

Kootenay cannabis growers, retailers air issues with minister

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 13 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 13 calls from Aug 26 - Sept… Continue reading

Creston Rat Patrol ramp up efforts to eradicate growing rat population

The grassroots group Creston Rat Patrol is ramping up its efforts to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Federal appeals court approves six legal challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

12 were filed in total

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

The two programs have approved funding for nearly 90 new projects over the next year.

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Most Read