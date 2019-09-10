Police respond to a report of road rage on Highway 3A

Police responded to 71 calls for assistance from Sept. 3 -10, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

September 3

• Police responded to a report of threats being made stemming from damaged property.

• Police were requested to keep the peace at a residence while a tenant removed belongings.

September 4

• Police attended a Creston residence after a report of a suspicious person in the yard at night. No damage or person found.

• Police responded to a report of “road rage” on Highway 3A in which one driver yelled at the other for alleged tailgating. There was no physical altercation.

• Police responded to a report of a dog left in a vehicle.

• Police responded to a report of a fight and property damage at a residence in Lister.

September 5

• Police responded to a report of a missing youth who did not return home after school. The youth was found safe with friends at a local restaurant.

• Police responded to a report of stolen licence plates.

• Police responded to a report of harassing text messages from an ex-partner.

September 6

• Police were called regarding a landlord/tenant dispute where there was fear an argument could turn physical.

• The police responded to a report of an impaired driver turned out to be complications due to diabetes. The driver was provided with the appropriate medical care.

September 7

• Police received a report of youth fighting at a park. Police attended to find no one there.

September 8

• Police received a report of damage to a vehicle occurring overnight in Creston.

• Police received a report of youth riding electric bikes at night without appropriate lighting.

September 9

• Police received a report of ongoing damage to Millennium Park including graffiti, garbage and minor property damage. The police will be increasing patrols.

• Police intervened in an online disagreement that was escalating into possible physical violence between two Pokemon Go players.

• Police were called to check on a person who was acting erratically outside a residence in Creston by pulling on and jumping up against a chain-link fence. Upon police arrival, the person advised that he was just doing calisthenics, and was annoyed that the police were called.

• Police received a report of online harassment.

• Police responded to a report of a fight occurring on Highway 21 between two males. Police attended and found the consensual contest to be over. One of the combatants advised that it was over a stolen bag of cannabis, but the fight had settled the issue.

• A single-vehicle collision in West Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days.

• Police responded to a report of a large party on Dodge Creek Forest Service Road.

September 10

• Police spoke with a person who was making false 911 calls. Possible health issues contributed.

