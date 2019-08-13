Police respond to a report of a lost swimmer on the Goat River

Creston RCMP responded to a report of a lost swimmer on the Goat River near Canyon Bridge on Monday. Reports stated that a number of people were jumping off rocks and swimming in the river when one of the party did not surface. Police located the deceased in the river. Police remain on scene until swift water technicians are able to recover the deceased.

Creston RCMP responded to 85 calls for assistance from August 6 – 13, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said Tuesday.

August 6

• Police responded to a report of an assault that stemmed from a break-up. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a local business parking lot when a semi attempted to turn around in the freshly paved lot.

• Police received a complaint of an aggressive dog and were forwarded to bylaw services.

August 7

• Police investigated a report of air horn blasts coming from a boat on Kootenay Lake near Riondel. No distress was found.

• Police responded to a report of damage to a residence from an ex-partner.

• Members of the RCMP attended to a report of a disturbance on Canyon Street as a number of seasonal workers were protesting working conditions. All detachment members attended to keep the peace. Although traffic was disrupted for a short time, the demonstration ended peacefully.

August 8

• Police attended a business in Canyon to assist district officials to keep the peace while closure notices were served on temporary dwellings that did not have proper permits to house temporary workers.

• Police arrested an intoxicated individual who was attempting to throw a garbage can lid at passing vehicles near a business in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of motorcycle riders causing a disturbance near Kingsgate.

August 9

• Police responded to a report of five males walking on the railroad tracks with a firearm. Police located the youths who were carrying a BB gun.

• Police responded to a report of threats made over text from an intoxicated friend.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person outside a business in Creston at night. Police found a homeless male looking for a place to sleep for the night and offered him assistance.

August 10

• Police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute.

• Attended to a call of two intoxicated neighbours in an apartment building.

• Police intervened in a neighbour dispute that involved throwing rocks at cows.

August 11

• Police attended to a complaint of an unwanted intoxicated caller at a residence.

• Police responded to a report of seasonal workers throwing rocks at a neighbouring residence overnight.

• Police responded to a report of a fight that resulted in an assault between youth at a Creston park.

August 12

• Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 approximately 3 kilometres west of Creston. Early indications are that an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on. Two people are confirmed deceased. Police remain on scene to complete the investigation.

• Police attended to a domestic assault. One person arrested.

August 13

• Police received a report of cows on Highway 21.