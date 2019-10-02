RCMP car. (Advance photo)

Creston RCMP respond to 74 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP responded to 74 calls for assistance from Sept. 24 – 30, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

September 24

• A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near West Creston resulted in the prohibited driver having her vehicle towed. Police also located a small amount of methamphetamine with the driver. Charges are pending.

•Police responded to a report of threats over text stemming from a conflict over playing Pokemon Go.

September 25

•Police responded to a report of an attempted fraud online.

• Police intervened in a neighbour dispute over barking dogs.

• Police attended to a disturbance in Lister involving people yelling outside a residence. Alcohol was a factor.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious phone calls where the person answering the call was met with obscene sounds. It appeared to be a prank.

September 26

• Police attended a disturbance with two individuals who had been evicted from a local business after an alcohol-fueled loud argument. After being advised that attempting to “hug” the attending officers was not appropriate, the couple calmed down and found other accommodations for the night.

• Police intervened in a family disturbance involving an intoxicated youth.

• Police attended to a report of an attempted theft in Kitchener. Upon police intervention, one witness was found to be breaching a house arrest condition.

September 27

• Police responded to a report of mischief to political advertisement signs.

• Police investigated a report of a dog possibly being shot by a neighbour. BC SPCA involved. The investigation was unable to establish that the dog had been shot or harmed.

• Police attended to a family dispute in West Creston involving money.

September 28

• Police responded to a report of harassment stemming from drug use and money.

• Police attended to a family disturbance in Erickson involving ex-partners and child custody.

• Police responded to a report from a local woman of unwanted inappropriate advances from an unknown male at the Creston Valley Mall.

September 29

• A report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in Creston resulted in the male being held in police cells until sober.

• Police attended to a disturbance at a residence in Lister. Police attended and found the suspect attempting to hide in a closet. Alcohol was a factor.

• Police responded to a report of attempted extortion online over the sending and receiving of personal explicit videos.

• Police intervened in a disturbance over child custody.

September 30

• Police responded to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener.

• Police responded to a report of theft of political advertising signs in Crawford Bay.

• Police attended to a report of an unwanted relative at a school.

• A report of a vehicle driving erratically in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

Previous story
Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest
Next story
UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Just Posted

Creston RCMP respond to 74 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP responded to 74 calls for assistance from Sept. 24 –… Continue reading

Expect temporary night road closures on Hwy. 3 near Creston

Highway 3 will be closed in both directions to all traffic except… Continue reading

September arrived like summer, left like early winter

Nice weather, if you’re a duck

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

All six candidates running for Kootenay-Columbia shared their policy ideas at debate

Libertarian candidate out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday

Proposed Qat’muk IPCA will involve buyout of Glacier Resorts Ltd.’s Jumbo tenure

Jumbo Glacier Resort proponents will take nonsubstantial start case to Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Most Read