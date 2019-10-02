Creston RCMP respond to 74 calls for assistance

Creston RCMP responded to 74 calls for assistance from Sept. 24 – 30, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

September 24

• A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near West Creston resulted in the prohibited driver having her vehicle towed. Police also located a small amount of methamphetamine with the driver. Charges are pending.

•Police responded to a report of threats over text stemming from a conflict over playing Pokemon Go.

September 25

•Police responded to a report of an attempted fraud online.

• Police intervened in a neighbour dispute over barking dogs.

• Police attended to a disturbance in Lister involving people yelling outside a residence. Alcohol was a factor.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious phone calls where the person answering the call was met with obscene sounds. It appeared to be a prank.

September 26

• Police attended a disturbance with two individuals who had been evicted from a local business after an alcohol-fueled loud argument. After being advised that attempting to “hug” the attending officers was not appropriate, the couple calmed down and found other accommodations for the night.

• Police intervened in a family disturbance involving an intoxicated youth.

• Police attended to a report of an attempted theft in Kitchener. Upon police intervention, one witness was found to be breaching a house arrest condition.

September 27

• Police responded to a report of mischief to political advertisement signs.

• Police investigated a report of a dog possibly being shot by a neighbour. BC SPCA involved. The investigation was unable to establish that the dog had been shot or harmed.

• Police attended to a family dispute in West Creston involving money.

September 28

• Police responded to a report of harassment stemming from drug use and money.

• Police attended to a family disturbance in Erickson involving ex-partners and child custody.

• Police responded to a report from a local woman of unwanted inappropriate advances from an unknown male at the Creston Valley Mall.

September 29

• A report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in Creston resulted in the male being held in police cells until sober.

• Police attended to a disturbance at a residence in Lister. Police attended and found the suspect attempting to hide in a closet. Alcohol was a factor.

• Police responded to a report of attempted extortion online over the sending and receiving of personal explicit videos.

• Police intervened in a disturbance over child custody.

September 30

• Police responded to a report of unsafe firearm use in Kitchener.

• Police responded to a report of theft of political advertising signs in Crawford Bay.

• Police attended to a report of an unwanted relative at a school.

• A report of a vehicle driving erratically in Creston resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.