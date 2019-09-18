(Black Press file)

Police respond to 50 calls

Police received 50 calls for assistance from Sept. 11-18, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

September 11

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a medical office. Police responded to ensure the subject was safe to drive.

• Police responded to a report of a subject breaching conditions of probation.

• Police responded to a report of harassment over text.

September 12

• Police responded to a report of fraud through the mail which turned out to be an incorrect address change.

• Police responded to a report of an erratic male waving his arms and walking on the street in Creston. Police located the male who advised that he was just practicing karate.

• Police responded to a report of unsafe hunting forwarded to Conservation Officers.

September 13

• Police responded to a report of a town official trespassing on private property. The information was referred to the Town of Creston management.

September 14

• Police responded to a report of damage to Centennial Park. Police located the suspects.

• Police intervened in a fight at a local drinking establishment. Alcohol was a major contributing factor.

• Police received two reports of theft from unlocked vehicles.

• Police responded to a report of youth gathering in Millennium Park constantly leaving garbage and damaging structures. Police will be patrolling and liaising with bylaw services.

• Police responded to a report of mischief to a residence by throwing rocks through windows. One suspect was arrested and charged.

• A drinking driver missed the turn into her residence and drove into the ditch had her licence suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded.

September 15

• Police observed a vehicle travelling erratically and stopped it. The driver, who was having a drink, had his licence suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver attempting to board the ferry at Kootenay Bay. Police patrolled but were unable to locate the driver.

September 16

• Police were requested to assist in checking on the well-being of family member in Calgary.

• A petty theft resulted in the suspect – who was on probation at the time – being arrested and held for a court hearing.

September 17

• Police attended to a complaint of repeated thefts of recyclables from a residence. Police located the suspect who was advised to stop.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of pharmaceuticals from a local business.

• Police attended a local business to check on a person who was stating that he would harm himself.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications over Facebook.

• Police responded to a report of a subject who was breaching release conditions.

• Police responded to a report of a “road rage” incident with a driver yelling at another. The suspect is known by police to have anger issues.

