Police respond to 44 calls for assistance

Police received 44 calls for assistance from Nov. 26-Dec.3, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

Nov 26

• Police responded to a report of an unlocked vehicle being entered. It appeared personal property inside the vehicle had been gone through, but nothing noted was missing.

• Police responded to a report of harassing communications by an ex-partner.

• Police investigated a report of unwanted sexual advances by a customer to an employee at a local business.

• Police intervened with a person who had caused a disturbance at the Creston Valley Hospital.

Nov. 27

• Police assisted a local business in removing a male who was loitering. The male wished to be housed in police cells as he had nowhere to sleep. He was advised that he could find other adequate accommodations.

• Police investigated reports of an unknown male attempting to gain entry into two separate properties in Kitchener.

• Police responded to a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

• Police investigated a report of a bicycle tire from the recreation centre. The suspect was identified.

Nov. 28

• Police responded to a report of a cat possibly shot with a small calibre gun. After an investigation, it was likely that another animal or predatory bird attacked the cat.

• Police responded to a report of an online fraud over Facebook related to a false buy and sell transaction.

• Police responded to a report of an unknown person entering a residence in Creston. No suspect was identified.

• A call to a local woman was required after she failed to provide fingerprints at the Creston RCMP detachment. After driving herself to the detachment to provide fingerprints, the woman was found to have been consuming alcohol prior to driving and received a 90-day licence suspension and was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and had her vehicle impounded.

Nov. 29

• A vehicle stop near Kingsgate for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

• Police intervened in a civil dispute over property in which one of the parties did not wish to communicate with the other.

Nov. 30

• Police responded to a report of an assault at a property near Kingsgate.

• Police intervened in a report of harassment over text and social media.

• Police investigated a report of an assault between family members. Charges are being considered.

• Police responded to a report from a local business of an intoxicated female refusing to leave resulted in the female being lodged in police cells until sober.

Dec. 1

• Police attended to a call of a distraught female outside of a business in Creston. Police attended and assisted until a family member arrived.

• A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the driver being held and tested for drug impairment. The driver received a 24-hour licence suspension, and further sanctions may be imposed based upon results of drug testing.

• Police attended to a report of an assault by an ex-partner on a new partner. One suspect arrested. Charges are being considered.

Dec. 2

• Police received information of a person dealing illegal narcotics in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of an online credit card fraud.

• Police intervened in a neighbour dispute in Creston.

• Police attended to a report of a suspicious vehicle idling on the street. Police attended and located three youth listening to music.

Dec 3

•Police attended to a single-vehicle collision in which a tractor-trailer rolled. No injuries.