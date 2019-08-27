RCMP car. (Black Press file)

Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

August 20

• Police responded to a report of fraudulent cheques at a business in Crawford Bay

• Police responded to a report of a dog left in a hot vehicle at a business in Creston. No dog was found to be in distress.

• Police responded to a report of harassment over social media concerning ex-business partners.

August 21

• Police responded to a report of fraud at a Creston business involving gift cards.

• Police opened an investigation into harassment with inappropriate comments.

• Police responded to a report of a drunken disturbance in Lister.

August 22

• Police attended to an irate customer at a local business.

• Police received a report of attempted online extortion involving intimate pictures and video.

• Police responded to a report of an argument that escalated into an assault during a private vehicle purchase.

August 23

• Police attended a domestic violence situation involving mental health issues.

• A family disturbance fuelled by alcohol resulted in one person spending the night in police cells until sober.

• The police received a complaint of a loud party in Kitchener.

August 24

• Police responded to an ATV accident involving injuries near Boswell.

• Police attended to two loud parties in a residential area in Creston.

August 25

• Police were called to another noisy party in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a woman screaming. Patrols made, but no one was found in distress.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of cash from a residence. No break-in associated.

• Police received a report of a dead bear on Highway 3A. The caller was referred to BC Conservation Officer Service and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

August 26

• Police responded to a report of theft from a bank account after a person left a debit card in the ATM.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of sawmill equipment.

• Police received a report of shots heard in Erickson. Nothing dangerous found.

• Police attended to a report of a person acting erratically in Creston. Police located the male who had consumed cannabis but was not a danger to himself or others.

ALSO READ: Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

Just Posted

Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26… Continue reading

Construction of the fire hall slated to begin this fall or early spring of 2020

By Councillor Joanna Wilson The summer of 2019 has seen clear skies… Continue reading

Creston’s Footlighters Theatre Society presents bursary to student volunteer

Prince Charles Secondary School grad served as stage manager or crew in a dozen productions

Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to eight calls from Aug. 19-25.

Police report deceased individual on Highway 3

The highway 10 kilometres east of Cranbrook was shut down briefly Monday… Continue reading

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets association

54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Most Read