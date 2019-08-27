Police respond to report of attempted online extortion

Police received 80 calls for assistance from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

August 20

• Police responded to a report of fraudulent cheques at a business in Crawford Bay

• Police responded to a report of a dog left in a hot vehicle at a business in Creston. No dog was found to be in distress.

• Police responded to a report of harassment over social media concerning ex-business partners.

August 21

• Police responded to a report of fraud at a Creston business involving gift cards.

• Police opened an investigation into harassment with inappropriate comments.

• Police responded to a report of a drunken disturbance in Lister.

August 22

• Police attended to an irate customer at a local business.

• Police received a report of attempted online extortion involving intimate pictures and video.

• Police responded to a report of an argument that escalated into an assault during a private vehicle purchase.

August 23

• Police attended a domestic violence situation involving mental health issues.

• A family disturbance fuelled by alcohol resulted in one person spending the night in police cells until sober.

• The police received a complaint of a loud party in Kitchener.

August 24

• Police responded to an ATV accident involving injuries near Boswell.

• Police attended to two loud parties in a residential area in Creston.

August 25

• Police were called to another noisy party in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a woman screaming. Patrols made, but no one was found in distress.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of cash from a residence. No break-in associated.

• Police received a report of a dead bear on Highway 3A. The caller was referred to BC Conservation Officer Service and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

August 26

• Police responded to a report of theft from a bank account after a person left a debit card in the ATM.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of sawmill equipment.

• Police received a report of shots heard in Erickson. Nothing dangerous found.

• Police attended to a report of a person acting erratically in Creston. Police located the male who had consumed cannabis but was not a danger to himself or others.

ALSO READ: Creston Fire Rescue respond to eight calls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter