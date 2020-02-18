Police narrow down timeline in death of woman in West Kootenay

Police and the coroner are continuing their investigation into the death of a woman who was found without signs of life at the scene of a car crash in Trail last Friday.

The RCMP have confirmed the 68-year-old was from Warfield, and she was the lone occupant of a car that went over the highway embankment between Annable and Rossland Avenue that morning.

RCMP Sgt. Chad Badry says the Feb. 7 accident was not witnessed.

Rather, it was called in by a snowplow operator who happened to come across the scene.

Investigators, however, have narrowed down the time frame to between 8:30 a.m. and before 9:15 a.m., which is when first responders arrived at the site.

“We are still looking into the contributing causes to the collision,” said Badry, of West Kootenay Traffic Services.

Captain Glen Gallamore, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, previously reported that one lone occupant was found deceased at the scene, which he described as near the Rossland Avenue bocce pits.

“Trail Station 374 responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3B below Annable,” Gallamore said.

“One vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment near the bocce pits on Perdue Street.”

Seven first responders from the regional fire department attended the scene within minutes, and stayed on site until almost 1 p.m.

The highway was closed for two hours while the police and coroners service investigated.

“(The) BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation … involving a female in her 60s to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her unexpected death,” spokesperson Andy Watson told the Trail Times.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased, per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation, the BC Coroners Service does not release or confirm identity.”



