Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Burnaby RCMP say power tool was likely used to remove head of bronze statue

Burnaby RCMP say a power tool was likely used to behead a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University earlier this week.

Someone first reported the vandalism to the detachment on Monday evening (March 27) around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet know when the head of the statue was removed, but that a power tool was likely necessary to slice through the bronze.

On Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver condemned the vandalism, calling it a “heinous crime.”

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” it said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999.

READ ALSO: Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed, with kids in crowd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeSFU

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in crowd
Next story
Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Times file
Nelson man arrested after woman dropped off at Trail hospital with gunshot wound to her head

Construction is underway on a 120-unit seniors housing project at 611 Vernon St. in Nelson. All new buildings within the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be required to meet new energy efficiency standards as of May 1. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
RDCK to require more stringent energy efficiency rules for new buildings

The Kokanee Creek Nature Centre is one of the recipients in a program of provincial grants from the B.C. government. Shown here is the viewing platform at the salmon spawning viewing platform at the park. Photo Submitted
Provincial grants announced for environment and public safety in Nelson-Creston

Kootenay Lake is seen here from Pilot Bay. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has released its latest climate change plan. Photo: Kelsey Yates
RDCK climate plan puts rural focus on cutting greenhouse gases