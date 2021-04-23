Police impersonator incident at Alberta-B.C. border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating an incident with a police impersonator at the Alberta-B.C. border.

According to the Elk Valley detachment, on April 20 an Alberta resident with Alberta plates was pulled over on Highway 3 on the B.C. side of the border by a man that appeared to be a member of the RCMP, and asked where they were going and why.

The man was wearing a police cap with a yellow hat band and was driving a dark SUV with red and blue flashing lights, but according to the Elk Valley RCMP, neither they nor any officers from the detachment in the Crowsnest Pass were involved in the stop.

The impersonator, who was wearing a black facemask and a heavy black jacket let the Albertan resident leave after they told them they were going to work.

The RCMP do not conduct random checks on travellers from out-of-province, nor are there any border checks.

According to the RCMP they are continuing to investigate the incident, and have enhanced their patrols in order to locate the impersonator’s vehicle.

RCMP are appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident or similar incidents that have yet to be reported. Please contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca

