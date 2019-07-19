Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RCMP have released the identities of the two people found dead earlier this week along Highway 97 in northern B.C.

“In an effort to further the investigation and help determine a timeline leading up to their deaths, we are identifying the victims as Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia,” BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release Friday.

The pair were found dead roughly 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs just after 7 a.m. on Monday. Both deaths are being treated as suspicious and investigators believe Deese and Robertson were killed between Sunday and when they were found.

The hot springs is about 150 kilometres from the Yukon-B.C. border.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Nelson RCMP at 250-774-2700, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

