Aaron Graham, 47, of Vallican has been identified as the man killed on Oct. 8, 2019. His body was found on a private property in the Slocan Valley. (RCMP handout)

Police ID man found dead in west Kootenays after probe leads to no arrests

Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Graham, of Vallican, has been identified as the man killed

RCMP have released the identity of a man found dead in the Slocan Valley last October as investigators continue to probe the killing.

On Tuesday, Mounties identified the man as 47-year-old Aaron Graham, of Vallican. An autopsy by BC Coroners Service has confirmed that Graham’s death involved criminality, police added.

Graham’s body was found on a private property the morning of Oct. 8, 2019.

No arrests have have been made in the case.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing

investigation no further details of his death will be released at this time,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to conatct the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit or, to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers.

