Police deal with domestic issues

Police received 79 calls for assistance from July 9 – 16, said Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie Tuesday.

July 9

• Police responded to a report of harassment from a previous landlord.

• Police were called to check on the well-being of a Creston resident resulted in the resident swearing at Creston RCMP officers for checking on him.

• Police responded to a complaint of harassment on Facebook.

• Police were called to intervene in a civil dispute over vehicle repairs.

• Police responded to an assault complaint in Crawford Bay stemming from an alleged theft of a bottle of vodka.

July 10

• Police responded to a report of a breach of a family law court order. Police checked and found no issues.

• Police attended to a report of continuous loud noise at a residence in Creston was referred to bylaw services.

July 11

• Police attended a domestic disturbance in Kitchener.

• Police responded to a report of damage to vehicles in Yahk.

• Police were called to a disturbance at a business in Creston which turned out to be a consensual fight.

July 12

• Police attended to a domestic disturbance in Creston in which a window was broken.

• Police were called to a Creston business after a disgruntled ex-employee was causing a disturbance.

• Police responded to a report of property damage in Riondel after a motorcycle was riding on a ball field.

• Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male stumbling down Canyon Street.

• Police investigated a situation in which an intoxicated caller to the RCMP call centre threatened an operator.

July 13

• Police responded to a complaint of a dog chasing a bike rider near Sirdar.

• Police responded to a report of a telephone scam in which the caller requested bank payments in the form of Google gift cards. Police spoke with the fraudster who became irate and yelled at the police.

• Police responded to a report of a malnourished cow in Yahk.

July 14

• While conducting patrols near a drinking establishment in Creston, a clearly intoxicated individual exposed his buttocks to a police officer. When confronted, the exposer ran away from police with his buttocks still exposed. Considering his condition and his state of undress, police were able to easily catch up with him. The stunt resulted in a night in police cells and a ticket for the visitor to Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a noisy party in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Kitchener. Patrols made but suspect not located.

• Police responded to a report of a male drinking in public in Creston.

July 15

• The failure to return a vehicle as agreed to between friends resulted in a call to police after threats were made.

• A note found on a vehicle threatening to damage it turned out to be a prank. The prankster was warned.

• Police responded to a call regarding trespassing in Erickson.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted youth entering a home without permission.

• Police responded to a report from CBSA regarding a small illicit drug seizure at the Kingsgate crossing.

• Police responded to a call to assist MCFD to intervene in a family issue.

July 16

• Police were called to intervene in a tenant dispute over continuous loud noise in Creston. The landlord was engaged to assist.

• In the evening of July 14 on Gray Creek Forest Service Road, an early ‘90’s white Chevrolet/GMC pickup truck with a canopy was a suspect in the theft of an off-road motorcycle. There appeared to be no licence plate on the vehicle. Police are looking for anyone with information relating to this truck and the suspect to locate the stolen motorcycle.