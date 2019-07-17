Poetry Jam returning to Creston

Local writers and poets are invited to celebrate a night of literature at an open mic night in Creston.

Poet and Creston Valley Arts Council member Steward Eldridge is hosting the second Poetry Jam July 18 from 7-9 pm at the Creston Public Library.

“When I moved to town I joined the Creston Valley Arts Council,” said Eldridge. “The arts council asked me if I could lead the first poetry jam back in February. We had 15 writers of all ages read their poetry. It was awesome! I asked if we could host the poetry jams quarterly to continue to raise interest in the literary arts.”

Eldridge has been writing poetry since he was 15 years old and has had several poems published in Canadian magazines.

“People are leaning away from the literary arts. I want to encourage more young people to get involved in the artistry behind the writing and gain the confidence to come out to an event like the poetry jam, where they’re around amazing people from the community, and they can start to get some positive feedback for what they’re able to do.

Contact Steward Elderidge at sniper7927@gmail.com to be put on the reading list.

