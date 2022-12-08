John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
Protesters clash with attendee at Kelowna drag show; police investigating
Next story
Katrina Chen exits B.C. cabinet, citing ‘long-standing trauma,’ gender-based violence

Just Posted

The Maplamchangs are one of the families who received help from the Creston Refugee Committee to settle here in town. (Submitted)
Volunteer-driven committee welcomes 100th refugee to Creston

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January

TAPS and Valley Community Services staff members accept a cheque from Sally Malner for $25,000 in honour of her late husband Rody. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident donates $25,000 to TAPS in honour of late husband

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister