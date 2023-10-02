PODCAST: Jim Smith is HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders talks about his journey of becoming HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year while sharing his experiences including two award-winning projects, one project he was brought in later in the process, and one project he was brought in at the beginning.

‘‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t think you have to educate yourself. You can, obviously, learn a lot online these days, but talk to the builders, talk to the designer, the architects about any questions you have whatsoever because they’re there to help you out and they love talking about it”, says Smith.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear the story of a $350K setback in one project.

