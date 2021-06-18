Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

A Grand Forks pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his plane crash-landed near the city airport Friday, June 18.
Mounties said the pilot, a man in his 60s, lost control of his single-engine propeller plane shortly after taking off from the airport at around 9 a.m. The pilot was unable to call in a May Day signal before landing nose-first in an orchard on the 5800-block of Como Road. No one else was on board when the plane went down.
Badly shaken but largely unscathed, he then left the downed plane and flagged down a passing motorist, who phoned 911.
He was complaining of a sore back when he was taken to hospital for observation at around 9:45 a.m, Mounties said.
Mounties at the scene said they were looking into the crash, pending an investigation by Transport Canada.
The crash was likely the result of a critical engine failure, Mounties said.
