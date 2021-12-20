PHOTOS: Volunteers hand out Christmas hampers to Creston residents

On Dec. 15, over 100 volunteers helped distribute Christmas hampers to Creston residents. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Creston Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS) volunteers provided pet food and supplies to those in need. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Volunteers pack groceries into the trunk of a car. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Volunteers pose with a box of toys that will be gifted to a family in need. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Hundreds of boxes of grocery items were packed outside the Holy Cross Catholic Church. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Volunteers Helen Collins and Cecile Hemingson pose outside as they direct traffic on distribution day. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Volunteers pose in the Holy Cross Catholic Church kitchen. In the afternoon, they provided lunch to all everyone who helped distribute the Christmas hampers. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the Christmas hamper program has spread joy throughout Creston for another year.

On Dec. 15, over 100 volunteers helped distribute the hampers filled with groceries, pet food and supplies, and toys for kids.

The event was organized as a drive-thru for the second year. Vehicles lined up at the Creston & District Community Complex before being directed to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, where volunteers loaded their trunks and backseats with the hampers.

It cost approximately $50,000 to provide 500 households with hampers this Christmas. The program was made possible thanks to the Creston Valley Ministerial Association and the generosity of many residents and local businesses.

