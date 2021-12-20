PHOTOS: Volunteers hand out Christmas hampers to Creston residents

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the Christmas hamper program has spread joy throughout Creston for another year.
On Dec. 15, over 100 volunteers helped distribute the hampers filled with groceries, pet food and supplies, and toys for kids.
The event was organized as a drive-thru for the second year. Vehicles lined up at the Creston & District Community Complex before being directed to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, where volunteers loaded their trunks and backseats with the hampers.
It cost approximately $50,000 to provide 500 households with hampers this Christmas. The program was made possible thanks to the Creston Valley Ministerial Association and the generosity of many residents and local businesses.
charityCharity and DonationsCreston Valleyfundraiser