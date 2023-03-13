Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper

Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper

PHOTOS: Supporters hold drag story time outside Nelson City Hall following backlash

The grassroots gathering was held after another event at the library was postponed due to threats

Crowds of 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters rallied in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday morning for an impromptu drag story time reading after a similar event planned for that day was postponed due to threats.

The Nelson Public Library had previously scheduled a drag story time but was forced to scrap it following homophobic and transphobic online backlash that included what chief librarian Tracy Therrien said were “threats and intimidation tactics aimed toward the staff and the story tellers.”

In response, a grassroots effort organized a drag story time for children outside city hall that was peaceful and held without incident. The crowd then marched to the library to show its support.

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Saturday’s drag reading was a response to an online campaign that forced the Nelson Public Library to scrap a similar event. Photo: Tyler Harper

Saturday’s drag reading was a response to an online campaign that forced the Nelson Public Library to scrap a similar event. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters showed up in solidarity with drag performers who read stories to children. Saturday’s event was peaceful and without incident. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters showed up in solidarity with drag performers who read stories to children. Saturday’s event was peaceful and without incident. Photo: Tyler Harper

School District 8’s district indigenization co-ordinator Jesse Halton speaks to the crowd. Photo: Tyler Harper

School District 8’s district indigenization co-ordinator Jesse Halton speaks to the crowd. Photo: Tyler Harper

READ MORE: Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Firefighter taken to hospital following destructive blaze at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Town of Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston receives $2.35 million from provincial grant

Laura Leeder’s work reflects the joys of nature. (Submitted)
Creston artist hosts solo exhibition at Art Gallery Kimberley, The Laundromat

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. RCMP handout.
Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: Supporters hold drag story time outside Nelson City Hall following backlash

Pop-up banner image