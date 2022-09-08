PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in an open car after attending ceremonies at Victoria Park in Moncton, N.B., Sept. 24, 1984. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Chief Wellington Staats, of the Six Nations Council of the Mohawks, and Queen Elizabeth II are seen at Chapel of the Mohawks in Brantford, Ont., Oct 1, 1984. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Blake After the Queen signed the constitutional proclamation April 17, 1982, Prime Minister Trudeau follows with his own signature on the document to be followed by Jean Chretien. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark Queen Elizabeth II takes part in Trooping the Colour near Buckingham Palace, in London on June 13, 1981. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Bregg One of two banners that were displayed on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont. April 17, 1982 after the signing of a proclamation giving Canada independence from Britain. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remoriz) Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd gathered outside Queen’s Park, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 6, 2010, ending a nine-day visit to Canada before flying to New York to address the United Nations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (XSJS 102) SHESHATSHIU, Nfld., June 26—INNU VISIT—Queen Elizabeth greets elders in an Innu hunting tent as she visits the community of Sheshatshiu, in Labrador on Thursday. (CP PHOTO) l997 (pool)av Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Stephen Harper talk after the Queen unveiled a hockey display in her honour, in Toronto, July 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Queen Elizabeth II signs Canada’s constitutional proclamation as Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau looks on, in Ottawa, April 17, 1982. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from Isaac Dodd, 2, in the arms of his grandmother Jane Scrimgeour while attending the Government House centennial project addition, in Regina, Friday, May 20, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand on the bridge aboard HMCS St. John’s during an international fleet review in Halifax, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Ceremonial Guard on Parliament Hill, during Canada Day celebrations, in Ottawa, July 1, 1992. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from their open car to enthusiastic throngs of people as they depart from George Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., June 28, 1973. THE CANADIAN PRESS Prince Philip, from left to right, Princess Anne, husband Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles are seen in Montreal during the 1976 Olympic Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wally Hayes A smiling Queen Elizabeth II waves to a happy crowd of on-lookers at the Canadian National Exhibition grounds in Toronto, June 26, 1973. While at the C.N.E. The Queen and Prince Philip were entertained by various dance troupes and choirs. THE CANADIAN PRESS Ottawa, Ontario; Oct. 15 1957—Royal Tour— Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth strolls in the gardens at Rideau Hall, accompanied by His Excellency the Governor General Vincent Massey and H.R.H. Prince Philip. “Duff”, a golden retriever, is carrying her handbag.(COPY)(CP PHOTO) 1998 ( National Archives of Canada-Peel) PA-168607 The Queen and Prince Philip chat informally with workers at the bottom of the 300-foot open-pit Gagnon iron mine at Schefferville, Que., in the Ungava region, during their visit June 21, 1959. (CP PHOTO/Mike Milne) Wearing a miner’s helmet and a plastic raincoat and holding a flashlight, the Queen leaves the Frood nickel mine at Sudbury, Ont., July 26, 1959. The Queen went down to the mine’s 1,000-foot level during her visit to Sudbury. With her in this photo is mine manager E.N. Gaetz. (CP PHOTO)
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed at the age of 96 on Thursday (Sept. 8), many are reflecting on her reign and its impact on Canada.
The queen died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.
Though Canada is an independent country, the queen has remained the nation’s head of state. She did not play an active role in Canadian politics, making her powers mostly symbolic.
During her 70-year reign, she visited Canada 22 times – many of which were with her late husband, Prince Phillip. This was the most times she visited any country outside of England.
Most notable was her visit in 1992 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation. Her most recent visit was in 2010, when she celebrated Canada Day on Parliament Hill.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Breaking News